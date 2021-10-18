SMEs in China can tap Mozambican capital at new exchange

An adviser to the newly opened Mozambique International Stock Exchange believes the exchange can give Chinese small and medium enterprises access to Mozambican capital, Hebei Radio and Television Station says.

The adviser, Lu Yonghua, told an online news conference last week that Chinese SMEs that listed shares at the exchange could accelerate the development of the Mozambican economy and boost their own growth in China, the Chinese provincial broadcaster reports on its website.

The adviser was speaking from the southern Chinese city of Haikou.

Over 500 people, including business leaders in China, attended the news conference, which was arranged jointly by the exchange and Shenzhen Xiang Teng Sanshang International Holdings Group Co. Ltd, Hebei Radio and Television Station says.