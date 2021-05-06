Skateboards bear Portuguese photographer’s images of Macao

Pictures taken by a Portuguese photographer living in Macao, Gonçalo Lobo Pinheiro, decorate new products made by Maven Skateboards of mainland China and sold by Macao retailer EXIT, the Macau News Agency (MNA) reports.

The My City range of skateboards and t-shirts bears three black-and-white images taken by Mr Lobo Pinheiro, the news agency says, citing a joint written statement.

The report says the images are of distinguishing features of Macao: the Ruins of St Paul’s, the Portuguese-style paving of the Largo do Senado and the Grand Lisboa casino-hotel.

Mr Lobo Pinheiro’s picture of the Grand Lisboa was among the finalists in the 2019 National Geographic Travel Photo Contest, MNA says.

The EXIT website says the My City range is meant to illustrate the blend of Chinese and Portuguese cultures found uniquely in Macao.