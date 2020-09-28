Sinovac aims to supply CoronaVac beyond Brazilian borders

Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China hopes to work with a Brazilian biomedical research centre to supply CoronaVac, a potential vaccine against the Covid-19 virus, to other South American countries apart from Brazil, Reuters reports, citing Sinovac Chairman Yin Weidong.

The news agency quotes Mr Yin as saying Sinovac will give some of the CoronaVac production work to the Instituto Butantan, supplying the semi-finished product for completion and packaging.

Sinovac expects to begin this year analysing the results of the final stage of trials of CoronaVac on humans, to determine whether the vaccine is effective enough to satisfy the regulator, Reuters quotes Mr Yin as saying.

In July the Brazilian state-run news agency, Agência Brasil, reported that Instituto Butantan had started the last stage of trials of CoronaVac in Brazil, where it was due to be tested on about 9,000 people in various parts of the country.