Sinotrans gives impetus to Angolan trade with neighbours

A trial of a network of transit warehouses which began seven months ago has boosted links between Angola and its neighbours, Jornal de Angola reports, citing Angolan Director of Customs Services Nerethz Tati.

The newspaper says that in the second quarter of this year the Angolan subsidiary of Chinese state-owned logistics company Sinotrans Ltd took 11,000 tonnes of sulphur and sodium and 16,800 tonnes of construction materials to the Democratic Republic of Congo from Angola, and brought back 6,030 tonnes of copper.

The year-long trial involves the Sinotrans subsidiary and two other Angolan companies, Tandimex, and Leonor Carrinhos e Filhos, Jornal de Angola quotes Ms Tati as saying.