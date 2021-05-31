Sinoma opens cement and clinker works in Mozambique

China National Materials Group (Sinoma) has opened its Dugongo Cimentos cement and clinker works in Maputo, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese state-run news agency says a Sino-Mozambican joint venture built the Dugongo Cimentos works with US$330 million of capital.

The report quotes Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi as saying at the opening ceremony last week that the works will produce 2 million tonnes of cement a year, so increasing the supply in his country, curbing inflation and reducing the cost of building infrastructure.

Mr Nyusi said the works would produce 5,000 tonnes of clinker a day, so clinker imports could be cut by 360,000 tonnes a year, saving US$54 million.

The works employ about 600 people, Xinhua quotes the president as saying.