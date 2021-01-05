Sinoma begins trial runs of cement works in Mozambique

The China National Materials Group (Sinoma) Dugongo Cimentos cement works in Maputo’s Matutuíne district begun on Saturday a month and a half of trial runs, Jornal Notícias reports.

The Mozambican newspaper quotes Dugongo Cimentos Deputy General Manager Isac Sá as saying production is due to begin next month at the initial rate of 2,000 tonnes of cement a day.

The report says Sinoma intends to bring the rate of production up to the maximum of 5,000 tonnes a day in three to six months.

Sinoma has invested US$330 million in the cement works.

The works will employ about 500 people, 400 of them Mozambicans, the report says.

The Dugongo Cimentos works will use raw materials found locally to make clinker for other Mozambican cement plants, so reducing their need for imports, Jornal Notícias says.