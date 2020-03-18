Sinohydro wins deal to build solar farm in Guiné-Bissau

State-owned Sinohydro Corp. Ltd of China has won the contract to build a solar farm with a capacity of 20 megawatts in Gardete in Guiné-Bissau, MacauHub reports.

The news website says Sinohydro made the winning bid in an international auction held this month by African Biofuel and Renewable Energy Co. on behalf of the Guinéan government.

The report says the contract also calls for the installation of a 30 kilovolt transmission line linking the Gardete solar farm to the national grid, and for the construction of two other solar farms, each with a capacity of 1 megawatt, one in Gabu and in the other in Canchungo.

The West African Development Bank has lent US$42.9 million for the project, which is part of the Guinéan renewable energy programme.