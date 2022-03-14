Sinohydro bags deals to improve eastern Angolan water supply

A subsidiary of Chinese state-owned Sinohydro Corp. has won two contracts, together worth 9.3 billion kwanzas (about US$19.7 million), to improve the water supply in the eastern Angolan province of Lunda Sul, Novo Jornal says.

One contract, worth 5.3 billion kwanzas, is for the subsidiary, Sinohydro Corp. Angola, to extend the water supply to the town of Cacolo, and the other, worth 4 billion kwanzas, is to extend the supply to the town of Muconda, the Angolan newspaper reported last Thursday.

An Angolan company, Novo Seculotec (SU) Lda, has a third contract, worth 4.3 billion kwanzas, to bring the public water supply to the town of Dala, Novo Jornal says, citing a written order given by Angolan President João Lourenço.

Last November the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reported that Sinohydro had been awarded a contract to build a new airport to serve the northwestern Angolan city of Mbanza Kongo.