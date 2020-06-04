Sino-São Toméan effort to keep malaria at bay renewed

The São Toméan and Chinese authorities have agreed to keep up their joint drive against malaria in São Tomé e Príncipe for another two years, STP-Press reports.

The São Toméan state-run news agency quotes São Toméan Health Minister Edgar Neves, who signed the extension agreement, as saying China is fully committed to helping his country hit its target of eradicating malaria by 2025.

Mr Neves said China was helping by giving development aid and by training São Toméans.

The joint drive has had satisfactory results so far and is in its final stage, STP-Press quotes Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe Wang Wei as saying when he signed the extension agreement.