Sino-Portuguese wind farm springing up off Scotland

China Three Gorges Corp. (CTG) and Energias de Portugal SA (EDP) have put in place the first turbine of a wind farm they are building at sea off northeastern Scotland, which is the first big Chinese wind power project in Europe, CTG says.

CTG announced in writing on Thursday that a cooperative effort succeeded in positioning the turbine last week as planned, despite disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company says the Moray Firth wind farm will have an installed capacity of 950,000 kilowatts, enough to supply over 100,000 households, and is due to begin producing electricity in April next year.

CTG and EDP got together in 2015 to vie for the contract to build the wind farm, and they won it in 2017, the CTG announcement says.

It will be China’s first large-scale offshore wind power project in Europe, says CTG.