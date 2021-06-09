Sino-Portuguese, Sino-Angolan chambers agree to cooperate

Representatives of the Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce and the Angola-China Chamber of Commerce will sign tomorrow a cooperation agreement, the Sino-Portuguese chamber says.

The chamber announced in writing that the signing will be a feature of the celebration of the first anniversary of its founding, to be held in Condeixa-a-Nova in central Portugal, and online.

Other features will be the establishment of the Union of Portugal-China Cooperation and Friendship Associations, bringing together seven institutions, among them the Portugal-Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Cooperation Association; and the signing of an agreement on cooperation by the Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce and the China Centre for Promotion of SME Development, according to the Sino-Portuguese chamber.

Yet another feature will be a conference to be addressed by Rodrigo Brum, formerly a deputy secretary-general of Forum Macao, and by Sino-Luso Industry and Culture Exchange Promotion Association (Macao) President Jorge Valente, the chamber says.