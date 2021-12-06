Sino-Portuguese scientific cooperation on conference agenda

A two-day conference opening this afternoon brings together online Portuguese and Chinese researchers to discuss cooperation by their countries in higher education and scientific research, the organisers say.

The New Silk Road Friends Association in Lisbon and the Macao Association for Scientific Cooperation between China and Portuguese Speaking Countries are the joint organisers.

They announced in writing that the Portugal-China Scientific Research Cooperation Conference will discuss joint research in the fields of chemistry, new materials and nanotechnology, and cooperation in the fields of marine science, economic exploitation of the sea, and medical science.

Among the speakers will be Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentang and a senior Portuguese official with responsibility for science, technology and higher education, João Sobrinho Teixeira, the organisers say.

They say some taking part in the conference today will attend physically, gathering at the Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon, while all conference business tomorrow will be conducted online from Macao.