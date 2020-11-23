Sino-Portuguese heritage conservation lab opens in Jiangsu

Soochow University in the city of Suzhou, in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu announced last week it has opened a Sino-Portuguese laboratory for the study of the conservation of cultural heritage.

The university announced in writing that the lab is a joint undertaking with the University of Évora in Portugal and the City University of Macau, and is supported by the Chinese-led Belt and Road initiative.

The announcement quotes University of Évora Vice-rector António José Candeias as saying that the lab can do research on the integration of technology and material sciences.

It quotes the acting director of the City University of Macau, Kong Fanqing, as expressing hope that the lab will be the start of greater cooperation by the three universities in training personnel and doing technical research.

A consultant to the International Cooperation Division of Science and Technology Department of Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government, Li Xuqin, hopes the lab will focus on sustainable development and traditional craftsmanship, the Soochow University announcement says.