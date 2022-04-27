Sino-Portuguese conservation research base opens in Fuzhou

Fujian University of Technology says it has opened in the southeastern Chinese city of Fuzhou a research base of the China-Portugal Joint Laboratory of Cultural Heritage Conservation Science.

The base opened on Saturday, the university announced in writing the next day.

It quotes China Cultural Relics Academy Vice-president Zheng Guozhen as voicing hope that research at the base will bear fruit, helping protect the cultural heritage of places covered by the Chinese Belt and Road initiative.

The announcement quotes China-Portugal Joint Laboratory of Cultural Heritage Conservation Science Director Wu Yongfa as saying the base can give impetus to projects jointly pursued by Fujian University of Technology and other research institutions.

Fujian University of Technology says it hopes to make the base a place for international research on the Belt and Road initiative, and a repository of techniques for cultural heritage conservation.