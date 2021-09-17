Sino-Portuguese chamber to set up Shanghai branch

The general assembly of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry has resolved to set up a branch of the chamber in Shanghai.

The assembly was held last week, and the Chinese authorities are considering its resolution already, the chamber announced in writing.

The chamber says a branch in Shanghai will complete its arrangements for performing its task of spurring Sino-Portuguese economic engagement.

The chamber says a Portuguese lawyer who has been practising in Shanghai since 2014, Diogo Garcês Reis, will head the branch, serving as the first point of contact for Chinese members, networking and attending big events.

Setting up a branch in Shanghai is a step toward establishing in China a

Portuguese chamber of commerce and industry, an endeavour which has already reached an advanced stage, according to the announcement by the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The chamber has had a branch in Macao since 1992.