Sino-Portuguese chamber strikes accord on local cooperation

Representatives of the Portugal-China Small and Medium Enterprises Chamber of Commerce and the Médio Tejo Intermunicipal Community in central Portugal will sign today an agreement to cooperate, according to the head of the chamber, Chow Y Ping.

In a message to news media, Mr Chow says the signatories will form a joint group to work on cooperation.

The Médio Tejo Intermunicipal Community is made up of 13 municipalities with a combined population of almost 250,000 people.

Separately, a Macao newspaper, Ponto Final, reports that 89 enterprises or entrepreneurs belong to the chamber, 47 of them in Portugal and the rest in Macao, mainland China, Hong Kong or Singapore.

The chamber founded in May has 14 branches in China, including its Macao branch, Ponto Final says.