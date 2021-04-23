Sino-Portuguese chamber, Hebei association to work together

An agreement to cooperate in spurring economic engagement by Portugal and the northern Chinese province of Hebei has been struck by the Portugal-China Small and Medium Enterprises Chamber of Commerce and the Hebei Provincial Capital Research Association, the People’s Daily reports.

The Chinese Communist Party newspaper says the agreement commits the parties to promoting trade and deals in the energy and infrastructure businesses, and to facilitating communication between businesspeople in Hebei and Portugal.

The report quotes Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentang as saying when the agreement was signed on Tuesday that he hopes it will strengthen links between Portugal and China, especially Hebei.

The Sino-Portuguese chamber and Hebei Jieming Investment Co. Ltd have also struck an agreement, to increase the exchange of information about trade and finance, the People’s Daily says.