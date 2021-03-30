Sino-Portuguese chamber aims to boost Portuguese economy

The Portugal-China Small and Medium Enterprises Chamber of Commerce intends to help the Portuguese economy recover from its slump, Lusa reports, citing Chow Y Ping, who is the head of both the chamber and the League of Chinese in Portugal.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Chow as saying his chamber will keep working with groups of Portuguese municipalities to increase cooperation by Portuguese and Chinese companies.

The report quotes Mr Chow as saying Chinese working in Portugal found new ways to stay in business when precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic closed their premises, and so kept contributing to society.

Mr Chow said Chinese in Portugal wished to play an active role in reinvigorating the economy once the pandemic was over.

About 20,000 Chinese live in Portugal, most working in shops or restaurants, Lusa says.