Sino-Portuguese chamber aiming to set up 10 mln euro fund

The Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce is working on setting up a fund containing 10 million euros (about US$11.1 million) for investment in agribusiness and tourism in Portugal, Lusa reports, citing the head of the chamber, Chow Y Ping.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Chow as saying in an interview that he hopes the Portuguese central bank will give its consent for the fund this year.

Mr Chow said the fund could complement the Portuguese government policy of seeking greater investment in inland Portugal in exchange for permission to live in the country.

Rural Portugal may interest Chinese seeking to invest in novel attractions for Chinese tourists, Lusa quotes Mr Chow as saying.