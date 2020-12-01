Sino-Portuguese business association holds intl fair online

The Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association held its fourth International Business Fair solely online, Jornal Económico reports.

The Portuguese newspaper quotes the association’s general assembly president, Un I Wong, as saying in an interview that the fair was meant to help businesspeople looking for the best way to probe the Portuguese or Chinese markets.

The report says that among the speakers at the two-day event, held last week, were the head of the Lisbon branch of Bank of China (Luxembourg) SA, Xiao Qi; the European regional chief of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, William Chui; and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Beijing Sub-Council vice-chairwoman, Lin Bin.

The fair is a manifestation of the intention of her association to hold networking events on three continents every year, including a gathering in Macao, Jornal Económico quotes Ms Un as saying.