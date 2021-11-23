Sino-Portuguese business association forms Shanghai branch

An association of Chinese and Portuguese businesses, PorCham, has formed a branch in Shanghai, Plataforma Macau reports, citing PorCham President Dário Silva.

Mr Silva said a member was letting PorCham use free of charge 700 square metres of office space in Shanghai, where the association could hold events and exhibit Portuguese products and culture, according to the latest edition of the weekly publication.

Mr Silva, a co-founder of PorCham, said the association also meant to form this year branches in Beijing and in the southern Chinese province of Hunan.

Some 50 businesses established PorCham early last month in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, and the membership has since grown to 76, Plataforma Macau quotes Mr Silva as saying.