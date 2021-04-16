Sino-Mozambican cooperation spurs exploitation of the sea

Sino-Mozambican agreements to cooperate in the field of marine science and technology are boosting the development of the Mozambican maritime economy, Xinhua reports, citing China Oceanic Development Foundation Vice-chairman and Secretary-General Pan Xinchun.

The foundation and parts of the world covered by the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative are working together to exploit the sea for economic purposes, Mr Pan is quoted as saying in a report published by the Chinese government-run news agency on Wednesday.

The report says Chinese official data indicate that 90 per cent of the merchandise that China trades internationally is transported by sea.

The foundation aims to make shipping more secure, Xinhua quotes Mr Pan as saying.

In 2019 the foundation announced that it had struck agreements with two Mozambican institutions, Eduardo Mondlane University and the National Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries, to do research on matters including the exploitation of fisheries, and of oil and gas resources under the sea.