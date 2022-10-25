Sino-Lusophone Film Festival between the 4th and the 18th of November

The fourth edition of the Film Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries will start on the 4th of until the 18th of November, promises to present about 30 films in Chinese and Portuguese, all under the theme “All Rivers Run to the Sea. The organization is in charged of the Cultural Institute (IC) and takes place in several movie theaters in the territory.

The festival is divided into three sections, entitled “As Inclusive as the Ocean”, “Chinese Films”, and “Lusofono Films”. The opening film is entitled “In Search of Lost Time”, a Chinese production by Derek Yee Tung Sing, and will be screened at Galaxy Cinemas on the 4th of November. On the last day of the festival, the public will be able to watch the film “Pedro’s Journey” at the Cinemateca Paixão, a co-production between Portugal and Brazil by Laís Bodanzky.