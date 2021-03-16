Sino-Lusophone Academy sustainability conference draws Macao experts

The University of Coimbra Sino-Lusophone Academy will hold on Thursday an international conference on sustainable development, the university says.

The Portuguese university announced in writing that it will hold the conference in cooperation with Santo Amaro University in Brazil.

The University of Coimbra says the event will bring together authorities in their fields in places where Portuguese is spoken, including Macao.

Its announcement says Rui Martins, who heads the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI, at the University of Macau, will be on a panel that will discuss sustainability and new technology; and that Wang Cheng’an, a researcher at the University of International Business and Economics Centre for Studies on China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, in Beijing, will be on a panel that will discuss decent work, economic growth and countering inequality.

Mr Wang formerly headed the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), the University of Coimbra says.