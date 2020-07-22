Sino-EU protected designation of origin deal makes progress

The European Council says it has approved a protected designation of origin agreement between the European Union and China which covers food and drink.

The council issued a written announcement on Monday saying the agreement will ensure that 100 sorts of European product are protected in China.

The agreement covers five types of Portuguese wine – Alentejo, Dão, Douro, port and Vinho Verde – and the Pêra-Rocha, a Portuguese variety of pear.

The council says the agreement will protect 100 sorts of Chinese product, including the Pu’er and many other varieties of tea, and spirits such as Maotai.

The agreement will be extended to cover another 175 sorts of product in four years from now, and may be extended thereafter to cover even more, the council says.

The European Parliament must ratify the agreement before representatives of China and the European Union can sign it and so put it into effect, the European Council announcement says.