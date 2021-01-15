Sino-EU investment accord good for Macao, academic says

The head of a Portuguese think-tank believes the European Union-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment will boost the performance by Macao of its functions as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, and as a place for cultural exchanges.

Observatory for China president Rui Lourido says in an article he wrote for publication online by China Radio International (CRI) that the accord will benefit Portugal, too, by facilitating flows of investment between Portugal and mainland China, and by strengthening Portuguese ties with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The special Sino-Portuguese relationship gives Portugal the fifth-biggest share of Chinese investment in Europe, and a valuable set of joint centres for sea and space scientific research, Mr Lourido says in the article for the Chinese state-run radio.

Completion of talks on the Sino-EU accord was announced on December 30.