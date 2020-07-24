Sino-EU accord to protect Douro wine, port in Chinese market

The association of producers of Douro and port wines says a Sino-European Union (EU) agreement on the protected designation of origin of 100 sorts of European food and drink will ensure that only the products they make can be sold as Douro wine and port in the Chinese market, Lusa reports.

The agreement will be extended to cover another 175 sorts of food and drink in four years from now, and may be extended thereafter to cover even more, the Portuguese news agency quotes the association as saying in a written statement on Wednesday.

The European Council approved the agreement on Monday, but the European Parliament must ratify it before representatives of China and the European Union can sign it and so put it into effect.

The agreement will give protection in China to five types of Portuguese wine – Alentejo, Dão, Douro, port and Vinho Verde – and the Pêra-Rocha, a Portuguese variety of pear.