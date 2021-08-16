Sino-Brazilian study identifies previously unknown dinosaurs

A Sino-Brazilian joint study has identified fossils found in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang as those of two previously unknown species of sauropod dinosaur, the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology says.

The study paper, published in Scientific Reports, says the fossils are the first of big sauropods found in northwestern China, such fossils being more common in South America, the institute announced in writing last Friday.

Separately, a report in a Brazilian newspaper, Estadão, quotes Brazilian National Museum Director Alexander Kellner as saying the Chinese institute and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro have together published over 20 papers on joint academic studies since 2004.

Authorities in their fields at the Beijing Museum of Natural History and at the Hami Museum in Xinjiang contributed to the latest study, Estadão says.