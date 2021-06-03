Sino-Brazilian conference mulls green trade, sustainability

The Chinese Embassy in Brasilia and the Brazilian Center for International Relations have jointly held online a conference on green trade and sustainable development, CCTV reports.

The conference, on Monday, heard about the Chinese experience of reducing economic dependence on carbon, according to a report carried by the Chinese state-run broadcaster the day after.

The report says authorities in their fields belonging to the World Resources Institute and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change discussed ways to tap renewable sources of energy and apply electronic technology.

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research and China’s National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation called for Brazil, South Africa, India and China to act together against global threats to the environment.

A Chinese diplomat in Brasilia, Qu Yuhui, voiced eagerness for Sino-Brazilian talks on recovery from the COVID-19 economic slump, CCTV says.