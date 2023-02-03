Sino-Brazil cooperation has become increasingly stronger, says the Chinese ambassador to Brazil

In an interview with CCTV, the Chinese Ambassador to Brazil, Zhu Qingqiao, defined cooperation projects between China and Brazil in each area and Sino-Portuguese relations. He said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between the two nations has become increasingly close.

According to Zhu Qingqiao, China has been Brazil’s biggest partner for 14 consecutive years. In recent years, trade between the two states has grown steadily, exceeding $100 billion four years in a row.

In recent years, cooperation between the two countries has expanded from traditional areas to emerging areas, such as new technologies, green and low-carbon areas. In the field of technological cooperation, China and Brazil began to jointly develop a satellite to study natural resources in 1988, and five such satellites have already been launched.

The ambassador pledged to expand high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation between the two countries in 2023.

(Source: TV BRICS)