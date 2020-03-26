Sino-Angolan partnership to build fishing boats

Angolan fishing firm Sociedade de Pescas do Cuanza Sul and its Chinese partners are investing US$5 million in building fishing vessels at its boatyard in the central Angolan city of Lobito, Jornal de Angola reports.

The newspaper quotes the managing partner in the firm, António Vieira, as saying the partnership intends to build wooden vessels for purse seine fishing and trawling.

The report omits the identity of the Chinese partners.

Mr Vieira said the timber would come from an Angolan source, and that a Chinese supplier would provide electronic equipment for navigation and locating shoals of fish.

The Angolan Ministry of Fisheries and the Sea will license the vessels, Jornal de Angola quotes Mr Vieira as saying.