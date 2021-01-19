Sino-Angolan investment protection accord on agenda for 2021

The Angolan government aims to complete this year negotiations on an agreement by Angola and China on protection of investments in one country by the other, the Plataforma website reports, citing Angolan Secretary of State for Planning, Milton Reis.

The Macao website quotes Mr Reis as saying at a news briefing given by the Angolan Ministry of the Economy and Planning on Thursday that his government also aims to conclude this year similar accords with Japan and Mozambique.

The report says the ministry will give priority this year to improving the relationships between Angola and its main partners in its drive to develop.

The ministry will hold this year a seminar for economic and trade attachés in Angolan embassies abroad on promoting economic cooperation with Angola and private investment in the country, the Plataforma website says.