Sino-Angolan bid wins contract to run landfill in Luanda

A bid by a consortium of Angolan builder Griner Engenharia SA and Chinese state-owned China Machinery Engineering Corp. has won the contract to improve and manage the Mulenvos landfill on the edge of Luanda, Jornal de Angola reports.

The Angolan state-owned newspaper, citing a written official announcement, says the consortium will run the landfill as a member of a public-private partnership.

The report says the partnership is meant to reduce public spending on the landfill, so saving the government money.

The contractor is required to pick out and sell recyclable materials, and generate electricity by collecting and burning biogas and incinerating waste, Jornal de Angola says.