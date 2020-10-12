Simultaneous launch of the new official website of Forum Macao and of the Special Website for the Cultural Week





The new official website of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum for Economic and Commercial Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) was launched today at www.forumchinaplp.org.mo, accessible in Chinese, Portuguese, and English. The new website has a wide range of useful information about China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, with an improved graphic display and an updated back office. In addition to providing users with greater convenience in terms of browsing content, the new website is designed to serve as a virtual platform for Sino-Lusophone communication, in order to boost exchanges and cooperation, and develop Macau’s role as a platform linking China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The new website features a “News” column that provides users in China, readers of Chinese, readers of Portuguese and people in Portuguese-speaking Countries with one-click access to the latest news from Forum Macao. It also includes a tool bar offering a “General Presentation of the Portuguese-speaking Countries” and enabling access to news from each Portuguese-speaking Country by clicking on an icon of the flag of each nation. The Permanent Secretariat will publish on the new website updated information on Forum Macao’s activities, while providing the public with a set of useful data on economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries; on business and investment opportunities in the Portuguese-speaking world; and on the progress being made in promoting Macao as a Commercial and Trade Cooperation Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The 12th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries will for the first time be held simultaneously online and offline due to the impact of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus. The online events start on October 22. The Permanent Secretariat has updated its official website to allow visitors from around the world to experience the cultural diversity of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, and has launched a special website for the Cultural Week (semanacultural.forumchinaplp.org.mo) available from October 22 with around 40 virtual, high-quality artistic and cultural displays. They cover topics including dance and music, handicrafts and gastronomy, and represent 11 countries and regions, namely Mainland China’s Shandong province, Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste, India’s Goa, Daman and Diu, and Macao.

It is imperative that all countries strive to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic that has turned into both a deep crisis, and a global challenge. Forum Macao has actively developed a series of online and offline activities as part of its work as an institution backing the role of Macao as a cooperation platform linking China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. The Permanent Secretariat has for instance published a Portuguese-language version of a series of promotional videos, the titles of which translate in English as “Coming together to fight the pandemic! Better prevention, better protection!”. The videos are on its official website, to promote cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in tacking Covid-19.