Showcase for Chinese, lusophone artists to rise in Macao

Ground has been broken for construction in Macao of a centre where artists from China and the Portuguese-speaking world can exhibit their work and do spells as artist-in-residence, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says Chinese artist Ieong Tai Meng is investing over 250 million patacas (US$31.3 million) in building the China, Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries Arts Centre.

The report quotes International Lusophone Markets Business Association Chairman Eduardo Ambrósio as saying at the groundbreaking ceremony that the centre will have over 20 storeys and space for over 100 people.

The centre will prompt exchanges among artists of various nationalities and spur cultural diplomacy, the report quotes Consul-General of Portugal in Macao and Hong Kong Paulo Cunha Alves as saying.

The centre is due to open in 2022, Lusa says.