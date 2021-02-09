Shop selling authentic tastes of Portugal opens in Hong Kong

Bairro à Portuguesa, a shop that sells Portuguese delicacies and wine, has opened in a popular shopping mall in the Tsim Sha Tsui area of Hong Kong, the proprietor says.

The proprietor announced in writing that the establishment is the only shop in Hong Kong that purveys both Portuguese food and Portuguese culture.

The announcement says the shop sells authentic Portuguese specialities, and fine wines including port wine, along with organically grown products for day-to-day use.

The managers choose the products the shop sells for their quality and singularity, and have them air-freighted to Hong Kong from Portugal, according to the announcement.

The establishment also has a coffee shop, which serves real Portuguese coffee and desserts, the proprietor says.