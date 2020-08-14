Ships queuing to load Brazilian sugar bound for China

Brazil is due to ship to China over 816,800 tonnes of sugar, or 31 percent of its sugar exports scheduled in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reports, citing agricultural consulting firm Datagro.

The financial news agency quotes the head of sugar trader Alvean, Paulo Roberto de Souza, as saying the number of ships waiting at Brazilian ports to load sugar bound for China is growing every day, and that orders placed recently indicate that the queue will remain long.

Alvean expects China to import this year over 5 million tonnes of unrefined and white sugar, and that about 80 percent of the raw product will come from Brazil, Bloomberg quotes Mr de Souza as saying.