Shipments of Mozambican ore to China unhampered by epidemic

Maputo Port Development Co. Commercial Director Neusa Saranga has said exports of Mozambican ore to China that go through her port are unaffected by the coronavirus epidemic, O País reports.

The Mozambican newspaper quotes Ms Saranga as saying her port continues to welcome ships loading ore bound for China, and that the amount of cargo it handles is undiminished.

The report says 600,000 tonnes of ore bound for China is loaded there every week, on average.

Arriving seamen are screened for the coronavirus before they land in Maputo, so there is no reason to fear infection at the port, O País quotes Ms Saranga as saying.