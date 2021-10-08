Shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine reaches Angola

The first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 made by Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd of China and ordered direct from the maker by the Angolan government has arrived in Luanda, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao, Angolan Minister of Health Sílvia Lutucuta and another senior figure in the Angolan government, Pereira Furtado, attended the formal turnover of the batch on Monday.

The report quotes Mr Gong as telling the gathering that his government will keep helping Angola obtain Sinopharm vaccine. He described Angola and China as “good brothers and partners through thick and thin”.

Mr Furtado voiced Angolan gratitude for Chinese support in the form of material aid and the sharing of expertise and technology, the report says.

The vaccine delivered will speed up the Angolan inoculation drive, Xinhua quotes Mr Furtado as saying.