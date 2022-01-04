Shipment of CAMC electric trucks on its way to Brazil

Hanma Technology Group Co. Ltd of China says it has dispatched its first shipment to Brazil of the CAMC electrically propelled heavy-duty trucks it makes, which is also the first shipment of electric vehicles it has sent overseas, and the first to Brazil of any electric trucks made in China.

Hanma Technology announced in writing last week that it is keen to sell more vehicles overseas, and to show off Chinese technology for making trucks, whether propelled by electricity or internal combustion.

The company says it was one of the first in China to develop electric trucks, and that it pioneered its own way of keeping them charged up.

CAMC trucks have been sold in over 60 different parts of the world, including parts of South America, since Hanma Technology began exporting them in 2005, according to the company announcement.