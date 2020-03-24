Shenyang giving Braga supplies to help it counter pandemic

The government of the northern Portuguese city of Braga says the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang will give it 10,000 disposable facemasks and 500 protective suits to help it withstand the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A written statement issued by the Braga city government quotes Mayor Jiang Youwei of Shenyang as saying his government is ready to put Braga officials in touch with makers of medical supplies in Shenyang.

The statement says Mr Jiang wrote to Mayor Ricardo Rio of Braga saying the Shenyang government is willing to pass on to Braga officials the lessons experience has taught it about preventing or controlling the spread of the virus ,and about managing a public health crisis.

The Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, has reported that Braga and Shenyang will be twinned.