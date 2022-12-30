Shein plans five temporary shops in Brazil by 2023

Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein plans to open five pop-up shops, namely temporary stores, in Brazil next year. The cities in which the shops will be opened have not been confirmed by the e-commerce company, nor the opening dates or how long the shops will remain open.

Last November, Shein opened a temporary shop in Shopping Vila Olímpia, in São Paulo, which was the first time to make physical sales in Brazil outside the brand’s app. The shop was open for five days.

With the growing popularity in Brazil, Shein was the most downloaded application in the fashion sector last year, with 23.8 million downloads in the country, three times more than its closest competitor, Lojas Renner. Shein says it is investing in the country as a strategic market in Latin America. Globally, Shein reaches consumers in over 150 countries.

(Source: IstoÉ)