Shein, Miniso expanding retailing networks in Portugal

The owner of Chinese fashion brand Shein will open next year pop-up outlets in Lisbon, Oporto and Faro, their first in Portugal, Executive Digest says, citing a post on the Shein Facebook page for the Portuguese market.

The post says the opening dates will be announced in December, according to a report carried by the Portuguese magazine on Tuesday.

Another report that day, in Jornal de Negócios, says the Chinese-owned Miniso chain of variety shops has secured a spot for its third branch in Portugal, in a square popular with shoppers in Oporto, in the northwest.

Miniso opened its second branch last month in Póvoa do Varzim, 40 km north of Oporto, and means eventually to have 20 outlets in Portugal, the Portuguese newspaper says, citing a statement by estate agent Savills.