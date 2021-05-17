Shanwei Cathay Food begins exporting frozen fish to Portugal

Shanwei Cathay Food Industries Ltd has exported to Portugal 36 tonnes of frozen tilapia, the first frozen fish to be exported there from the southern Chinese city of Shanwei, the Shanwei Daily reports.

The shipment passed Chinese customs, the newspaper says in a report it carried last week.

The report says Shanwei Cathay Food exports fish and other seafood to EU countries, the United States, Africa, Southeast Asia and Macao.

The company exported 630 tonnes of frozen tilapia in the first four months of this year, four times more than in the corresponding period last year, the Shanwei Daily says.

In March Shanwei Cathay Food announced that it had spent RMB90 million (about US$13.9 million) on setting up a marine farm three years ago.