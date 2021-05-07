Shanghai holds Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival

The Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival has opened in Shanghai with a Brazilian film, “Central Station”, the Fosun Foundation says.

A social media post by the foundation says the film was shown on Wednesday in the Fosun Foundation building in Shanghai.

The foundation says screenings of two Portuguese films, “Mother Knows Best” and “Cats Don’t Have Vertigo”, and of a Brazilian film, “The Storytellers” will follow between now and May 16.

The foundation says admission to all showings is free.

The Camões Institute and the Brazilian and Portuguese consulates-general in Shanghai are jointly putting on the festival, the Fosun Foundation says.

Separately, the Consulate-General of Portugal in Shanghai issued a written statement quoting Brazilian Consul-General in Shanghai Gilberto Fonseca as saying the festival is the second, returning after a hiatus due to COVID-19, and is meant to inform Shanghainese about the lusophone world.

A considerable number of Chinese speak Portuguese, the consular statement quotes Portuguese Consul-General in Shanghai Israel Saraiva as saying at the opening of the festival.