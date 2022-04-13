Shandong Taishan footballer Guo Tianyu dons Vizela shirt

Chinese Footballer Guo Tianyu has expressed his determination to shine in Portugal after making his first appearance for Vizela since he was loaned to the Portuguese top-flight club by Shandong Taishan, the Chinese Super League champions and Chinese cup holders, Xinhua says.

Guo made his debut for Vizela last Sunday, coming off the bench in their match against Braga, the Chinese government-run news agency reported the next day.

The report quotes Guo as saying on television afterwards that he hopes to perform well and avoid letting down his fans in China.

Guo said he was learning Portuguese so he could better fit in with the rest of the team.

Xinhua quotes Hao Wei, the head coach of Shandong Taishan, as saying that playing in Portugal until the end of June will give the 22-year-old forward valuable experience and improve his performance.