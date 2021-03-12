SF Express setting up Portugal-China courier service

SF Portugal, a subsidiary of Chinese logistics company SF Express Co. Ltd, said on Tuesday the warehouse in Lisbon that will serve as a waypoint for its courier service between Portugal and China is all set to open on March 20.

An equivalent warehouse in Beijing is due to open next month, SF Portugal has announced in writing last month.

Separately, the international arm of SF Express announced on Monday, through social media, discounts for traders sending merchandise to China from Portugal.

The company says it will start next month a service that will carry to Portugal from China merchandise bought and sold online.

The company will start later this year a similar service serving Angola and Brazil, the social media post by the international arm of SF Express says.

Last month SF Portugal announced that a business called Dragon Triumphs Group would be its logistics partner in Portugal.