Several Confucius Institutes were established in Brazil

Currently, 11 Confucius Institutes and 1 Confucius Room have been founded in Brazil, ranking first among Latin American countries.

The Confucius Institute of the University of Pernambuco was founded in November 2013 and is the first Confucius Institute in the Northeast Region. It is also the only Global Model Confucius Institute in Brazil. Over the last 9 years, the Confucius Institute at UPE has already become an important place for teaching Mandarin and disseminating Chinese culture in northeastern Brazil.

For the purpose of promoting the development of high-level academic research and cultural exchanges between China and Brazil, the UPE Confucius Institute established the Sino-Brazilian Center for Socioeconomic Research in 2019, annually organizing an international seminar.

The Confucius Institute has become an important gateway for the Brazilian people to understand China, and it has played an active role in promoting the spread of the Chinese language and culture, as well as deepening cultural exchanges between the two countries.