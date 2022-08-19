Servopa Group opens the first BYD dealership in Curitiba

Curitiba, the capital of Paraná state in Brazil, has just gained the first dealership of BYD, a Chinese brand of premium electric and hybrid cars, inaugurated by the Servopa Group.

The shop in Curitiba is the third shop of the brand in Brazil. Located in the Rebouças neighbourhood, with an area of 2.5 thousand square meter, it is the most modern shop of the Servopa Group. The space uses 100% sustainable energy, generated by solar photovoltaic panels besides electric chargers.

According to Roger Wolf Pedroso, director of the Servopa Group, the launch of the new dealership of the Chinese carmaker reflects the investmentin in innovation and keeps the Servopa Group in the vanguard.

In August, two models will be commercialized in Curitiba: the SUV Tan, first seven-seater 100% electric in Brazil, besides the Han Sedan, with sportive performance, all-wheel drive and two electric motors.