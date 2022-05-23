SEMP TCL inaugurates its third factory in Brazil

According to an announcement issued on last Wednesday, SEMP TCL, a joint venture company established by the Chinese electronics company TCL in partnership with the Brazilian company SEMP, inaugurated the third factory in Brazil, which is located in Manaus, Amazonas.

The new factory covers an area of 34,000 m² and is expected to employ more than 1,000 local workers. The new plant will engage in the production of TCL’s air conditioners.

According to the CEO of SEMP TCL in Brazil, it is hoped to increase the production capacity with the new plant to occupy a market share of 20% in the next five years.

SEMP TCL is a pioneer company in the Brazilian market of electrical and electronic devices including televisions, soundbars, air conditioners, and other domestic appliances. The other two existing factories are located respectively in Manaus of Amazonas, and Cajamar of São Paulo.